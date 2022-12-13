5 Essential Food Items to Lose Weight During Winter

13 Dec, 2022

Onam Gupta

Carrots

Carrots are also very low in calories and non-starchy in nature. You can have them as is, or add them to your smoothies, salads or soups.

13 Dec, 2022

Cinnamon

The warm and woody spice is an intrinsic part of many winter preparations. Turns out that this wonder spice could also help you lose a pound or two.

13 Dec, 2022

Fenugreek Seeds

Galactomannan, a water-soluble component found in fenugreek seeds, help curb cravings.

13 Dec, 2022

Guava

The fruit is very effective in boosting digestive system and weight loss.

13 Dec, 2022

Spinach

Spinach can speed up the weight loss process and make it easier for you to shed those extra kilos

13 Dec, 2022

Thanks For Reading!

