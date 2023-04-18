Weight Loss Tips: 6 Daily Habits That Destroy Your Progress
Eating too quickly can harm your weight loss plan
Not drinking enough water leads to dehydration and can disturb your weight loss journey
Stress is another practice may jeopardize your weight loss efforts.
Not including green vegetables and fruits may result in stalling your weight loss.
Too much alcohol may halt the body's fat burning process
Not getting enough sleep can alter your hunger hormones that can affect your diet
