Weight Loss Tips: 6 Everyday Habits to Swear By

03 Jun, 2023

Jigyasa Sahay

Weight loss routine some basic lifestyle change for better results.

Nutritionist Lovneet Batra suggested few habits for a sustainable weight loss

Fix your sleep cycle and have a good quality sleep

Strength training for one hour every week is important

Maintain a fixed meal time

Eat ghee without fear or guilt

Avoid gadget usage during meals

Sit less and have more of physical activity. Walk short distances than using vehicles

Stay Hydrated: Drink ample ofwater

Weight loss routine may differ person to person. Hence, always consult a professional

Thanks For Reading!

