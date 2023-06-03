Weight Loss Tips: 6 Everyday Habits to Swear By
03 Jun, 2023
Jigyasa Sahay
Weight loss routine some basic lifestyle change for better results.
Nutritionist Lovneet Batra suggested few habits for a sustainable weight loss
Fix your sleep cycle and have a good quality sleep
Strength training for one hour every week is important
Maintain a fixed meal time
Eat ghee without fear or guilt
Avoid gadget usage during meals
Sit less and have more of physical activity. Walk short distances than using vehicles
Stay Hydrated: Drink ample ofwater
Weight loss routine may differ person to person. Hence, always consult a professional
