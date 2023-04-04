Weight Loss Tips: 6 Low-Calorie Breakfast Recipes

04 Apr, 2023
Waffles with blueberries are the best way to start your day. They are low in calories which is effective to add in your weight loss diet.
Chia seeds are high in fiber and are good for stomach. They are low in fat and is for weight loss.
Oats are low in fats and carbs, so the best way to start your day with.
The best South Indian breakfast, as we call. Poha are generally low in calories and also delicious to have in mornings.
Eggs are the best source of protein and are low in fats. You can have boiled eggs in your breakfast to kickstart your day on an energetic note
Pancakes are the most light and low-calorie food to have in morning
