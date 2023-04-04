Weight Loss Tips: 6 Low-Calorie Breakfast Recipes

04 Apr, 2023

Low-Calorie Waffles With Blueberries

Waffles with blueberries are the best way to start your day. They are low in calories which is effective to add in your weight loss diet.

Chia Seed Pudding

Chia seeds are high in fiber and are good for stomach. They are low in fat and is for weight loss.

Oats

Oats are low in fats and carbs, so the best way to start your day with.

Poha

The best South Indian breakfast, as we call. Poha are generally low in calories and also delicious to have in mornings.

Boiled eggs

Eggs are the best source of protein and are low in fats. You can have boiled eggs in your breakfast to kickstart your day on an energetic note

Pancakes

Pancakes are the most light and low-calorie food to have in morning

