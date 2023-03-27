Weight Loss Tips: 6 Ways to Shed Kilos Without 'Exercising'

27 Mar, 2023

Onam Gupta

Relax And Take No Stress

Keep your mind calm. Chronic stress can increase hunger levels that could result in weight gain.

Avoid sugar and processed foods

To lose weight, it is essential to eliminated sugar and junk food from your diet.

Drink Water Regularly

Drinking water can help you eat less and lose weight, especially if you drink it before a meal.

Sleep Well

When it comes to health, people often neglect sleep. Sleep infact has powerful effects on your appetite and weight.

Chew Thoroughly

Fast eaters are also much more likely to be obese

Eat Plenty of Protein

Protein increases feelings of fullness, reduce hunger and help you eat fewer calories

