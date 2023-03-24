8 Most effective fruits For Weight Loss

Jigyasa Sahay

Watermelons

A great summer fruit, it is rich in antioxidants and helps in weight control. It has good water content too.

Berries

Kiwi

Rich in minerals nd vitamins, it is a great source of vitamin C and K. It is also rich in fiber.

Bananas

While many avoid this fruit due to calories, it is rather packed with nutrients, vitamins, magnesium, potassium and other healthy benefits. It helps in regulating blood sugar as well.

Apples

Another yummy and healthy fruit to add is apples because of its nutrients and fiber content,

Oranges

Oranges are again, rich in vitamin C and has good fiber content making it a good food to add in weight loss diet

Avocado

These arw good for weight management. They are nutrient, vitamin rich and have anti-inflammatory properties.

Papaya

Papaya has low calories and high fiber content. This helps to keep stomach full and prevents overeating further helping in weight control.

Thanks For Reading!

