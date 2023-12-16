Weight Loss Tips: 7 Ways to Lose Kilos After 30
Diabetes, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, and other conditions can be brought on by being overweight.
In your 30s, you may safely achieve a healthy body weight that supports your general well-being.
Begin your day with a healthy drink like cumin water and have it on an empty stomach.
Make sure you engage in some physical activity. Start with a 30-minute powerwalk and eventually incorporate yoga.
Staying hydrated is one of the key factors to lose weight as you turn 30.
Have your last meal by 7 PM and ensure that it is light. Avoid eating oily and sugar-rich foods around your bedtime.
A balanced diet is essential for maintaining a healthy lifestyle.
Include as many as possible seasonal fruits and vegetables in your diet.
Increase your fibre intake to avoid overeating and eventually lose kilos even as you age.
Try to drink green tea before you get your sleep.
