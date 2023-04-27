Weight Loss Tips For Summer: 7 Easy Ways to Shed Extra Fat
27 Apr, 2023
Jigyasa Sahay
Eat melons: Summer is season of melons that keep you full longer, hydrated and are low in calorie. Perfect for weight loss regime
Swimming for the win: It is a good aerobic exercise to lose weight in Summer
Reduce Sugary Drinks: Soft drinks, sweetened beverages lead to obesity and seem irresistible during hot weather
Walk more to help with metabolism and weight loss in Summer
Stay hydrated always in Summer
Plateful of Veggies: Low calorie salads, vegetables are good for Summer weight loss regime
Probiotic bowl will keep you full longer and help shed extra fat too
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Virat Kohli's Diet: Check India Star's Food Preference