What Does a Gap Between Teeth Mean? 5 Things You Need to Know
19 Oct, 2023
Nishtha Srivastava
Thumb sucking and tongue pushing are both oral practices that can produce gaps between teeth
Teeth gaps are often inherited. If someone in your family has a gap between their teeth, there's a chance you will too get
A large tongue can cause teeth to split by pushing on them
If you have a missing tooth, the teeth around it may shift to cover the space, resulting in a gap
Gum disease can cause inflammation and swelling of the gums, resulting in tooth gaps
