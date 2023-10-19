What Does a Gap Between Teeth Mean? 5 Things You Need to Know

19 Oct, 2023

Nishtha Srivastava

Thumb sucking and tongue pushing are both oral practices that can produce gaps between teeth

Teeth gaps are often inherited. If someone in your family has a gap between their teeth, there's a chance you will too get

A large tongue can cause teeth to split by pushing on them

If you have a missing tooth, the teeth around it may shift to cover the space, resulting in a gap

Gum disease can cause inflammation and swelling of the gums, resulting in tooth gaps

