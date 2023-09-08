What Does The Shape Of Your Navel Say About Your Health
There are various natural variations in the shape and size of belly buttons, which can range from round to wide or deep.
You navel is just a scar, it is the remaining skin that it cut off from the umbilical cord. It is the first ever scar on your body.
The shape of your navel determines how the umbilical cord heals. 90% of the population has inward belly button.
Belly buttons contain low key bacteria due to the folding of skin. Therefore it is important to clean your navel on a regular basis.
Our belly buttons are packed with full of nerve endings which means this area might be ticklish and sensitive.
Applying essential oils can actually help in ailments like chapped lips, menstrual cramps, bloating, and joint pain.
Several crucial blood vessels in the umbilical cord supply nutrients and oxygen to a developing fetus.
Infants who have certain medical conditions may have a higher chance of having an outie belly button.
If you don’t like the way yours looks, there are surgical procedures that can help. However, it’s completely normal to have variation in what your naval looks like.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Dengue Fever: 10 Foods For Quick Recovery