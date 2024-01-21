Winter Cholesterol Check: 8 Foods That Can Spike LDL Levels
Winter is the season of sweets, but make sure to have them in moderation as they are high in sugar and trans fats
Creamy curries such as butter chicken, paneer makhani and malai kofta are popular winter dishes in India. These curries are high in saturated fat, which can increase cholesterol level.
Fried snacks are high in trans fats, which can increase cholesterol level
Red meat is often preferred during winter. However, it is high in saturated fat and cholesterol levels
Panner is a popular ingredient in Indian cuisine. It is high in saturated fat, which can increase cholesterol levels.
Butter has a high saturated fat content which can increase cholesterol levels. They are commonly used in hot dishes.
Ghee is a most cherished ingredient in Indian dishes during winter. While it adds flavour and aroma to the food, it is also high in saturated fat, which can increase cholesterol level if had in excess
Creams are a healthy option in winter. But if you go for cream-based soups then avoid as they are high in calories and raise cholesterol levels
