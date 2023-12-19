Winter Diabetes Control: 7 Superfoods to Keep Blood Sugar in Check
Fresh turmeric root is considered beneficial to have in a winter diet. It has a primary component called cumin, which has a favourable effect on blood sugar regulation.
Amla, also known as Indian gooseberry, is effective for Type 2 diabetes. It contains chromium, which lowers blood sugar and increases insulin sensitivity.
Regular consumption of cinnamon improves insulin sensitivity, which lowers blood sugar levels.
Cruciferous veggies have a lot of vitamin C, which helps to strengthen immunity and lowers high blood sugar levels
Apple has a low glycemic index rating. It is the perfect fruit choice for diabetic patients.
Nuts and seeds like almonds, walnuts and chia seeds are packed with healthy fats and proteins. These snacks provide sustained energy release while supporting blood sugar control.
Citrus Fruits like oranges are beneficial sources of potassium, fibre and vitamin C. For diabetics, vitamin C is extremely important since it helps manage high blood sugar levels.
