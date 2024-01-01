Winter Diabetes Tips: 8 Low-Carb Foods to Control Glucose Levels
Berries are low in carbs and high in antioxidants. They can provide a satisfying sweetness without causing spikes in blood sugar.
Incorporate lean proteins like chicken, tofu, and eggs. These foods promote a feeling of fullness and keep blood sugar in check.
Almonds, walnuts, and chia seeds are excellent sources of healthy fats.
Avocado, olive oil and fatty fish are rich in healthy fats and help keep blood sugar in check
Opt for low carb fruits as they provide essential nutrients without spiking blood sugar levels
Chose unsweetened Greek yogurt, cheese and almond milk to prevent the risk of high blood sugar
Enhance the flavour of your food with natural herbs and spices, avoiding added sugar and excess salt.
Leafy green vegetables like broccoli, cauliflowers and bell peppers are high in nutrients which can contribute to better glycemic health
