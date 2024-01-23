Winter Diet For Heart: 7 Plant-Based Foods to Lower Attack Risk
23 Jan, 2024
Jigyasa Sahay
Plant-based foods are natural source of the necessary nutrients that help lower cholesterol BP, and improve heart health.
Green leafy veggies: These are packed with nutrients and help lower cholesterol that further helps in protecting the heart.
Avocados: It is rich in dietary fibre, affects cholesterol and may impact heart health.
Oats: Another healthy breakfast, it is fibre-rich, helps satiate cravings.
Berries: It is one of the healthiest foods to add in diet. It has antioxidants that helps protect cells from free radicals.
Legumes and lentils: It helps lower blood pressure, is loaded with nutrients.
Nuts and seeds: These are nutrient dense, have healthy fats and boost heart health.
Garlic: It boost heart health, lowers bad cholesterol and risk of blood clots as well.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Winter Cholesterol Check: 8 Foods That Can Spike LDL Levels