Winter Diet For Heart: 7 Plant-Based Foods to Lower Attack Risk

23 Jan, 2024

Jigyasa Sahay

Plant-based foods are natural source of the necessary nutrients that help lower cholesterol BP, and improve heart health.

Green leafy veggies: These are packed with nutrients and help lower cholesterol that further helps in protecting the heart.

Avocados: It is rich in dietary fibre, affects cholesterol and may impact heart health.

Oats: Another healthy breakfast, it is fibre-rich, helps satiate cravings.

Berries: It is one of the healthiest foods to add in diet. It has antioxidants that helps protect cells from free radicals.

Legumes and lentils: It helps lower blood pressure, is loaded with nutrients.

Nuts and seeds: These are nutrient dense, have healthy fats and boost heart health.

Garlic: It boost heart health, lowers bad cholesterol and risk of blood clots as well.

