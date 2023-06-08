Brain Tumor Day: 5 Early Symptoms to Know
08 Jun, 2023
Jigyasa Sahay
Every year brain tumor day is celebrated on June 8
It is the one of the most leading cancer cause of death across the world. Here are 6 symptoms to watch out for
Changes in Vision: tumor puts pressure on optic nerve that may lead to changes in vision
Persistent headaches that are not relieved by over the counter medication
Numbness or loss of motor power in any limb is a matter of concern
Loss of consciousness: Fainting, black out episodes require immediate medical attention
Seizures are on the major red alerts for brain tumor
Unexplained nausea or frequent vomiting can also be a sign of brain tumor
Unexplained change in mood, personality, speech or cognition can also be warning signs
There can be several symptoms but it is important to consult a medical practitioner on time
