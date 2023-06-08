Brain Tumor Day: 5 Early Symptoms to Know

08 Jun, 2023

Jigyasa Sahay

Every year brain tumor day is celebrated on June 8

It is the one of the most leading cancer cause of death across the world. Here are 6 symptoms to watch out for

Changes in Vision: tumor puts pressure on optic nerve that may lead to changes in vision

Persistent headaches that are not relieved by over the counter medication

Numbness or loss of motor power in any limb is a matter of concern

Loss of consciousness: Fainting, black out episodes require immediate medical attention

Seizures are on the major red alerts for brain tumor

Unexplained nausea or frequent vomiting can also be a sign of brain tumor

Unexplained change in mood, personality, speech or cognition can also be warning signs

There can be several symptoms but it is important to consult a medical practitioner on time

