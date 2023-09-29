World Heart Day 2023 is celebrated on 29 September year. The theme for this year's Heart Day is - 'Use Heart, Know Heart.'
On this World Heart Day, let's take a look at some of the lifestyle changes every woman can incorporate into her routine to avoid having heart problems.
Women must eat a balanced diet, including fruits, vegetables and whole grains.
Women should avoid eating refined foods such as polished rice and maida.
Practise yoga and meditation to reduce stress and anxiety as it helps to increase blood flow and reduce the chances of heart attacks.
Alcohol can lead to several health problems, including liver diseases. Limit its consumption to maintain good health.
Don't just reduce but QUIT smoking altogether to improve your heart health.
Not getting enough amount of sleep will also affect your heart health.
Regular checkups and medication are necessary, especially for women suffering from diabetes and high blood pressure.
