World Heart Day: 8 Everyday Habits to Keep Heart Young
29 Sep, 2023
Jigyasa Sahay
Heart day is celebrated on September 29 every year.
It endavours to spread awareness about heart health and ways to deal with it.
With sedentary lifestyle in place, here are few everyday habits that can help to keep the heart young and healthy even as we age.
Quit smoking and let the heart breathe natural air.
Keep blood pressure level in check. High pressure affects the vessels that further maki it difficult for heart to pump blood.
Too much stress can put pressure on the heart leading to stroke and heart attack. Hence, stress management is important.
Having a healthy diet is a no-brainer for a healthy heart to pump blood efficiently.
Everyday exercise help to keep the heart function properly.
Fried food might be savoury but not so much for the heart.
Cholesterol check is very important to ensure proper blood flow in the body.
Keep a check on salt intake as increased sodium level lead to BP that may further cause heart ailments.
Good quality sleep for atleast 7-8 hours a day keep the heart healthy and improves pumping of oxygen.
Limit alcohol consumption specially as you age.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 7 Strange Fruits That Will Blow Your Mind