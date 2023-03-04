Finger chips, potato chips, pakoras and all other kinds of fried food add major calories to the body that might to lead obesity.
04 Mar, 2023
Another one of the most favoured dish, be it doughnuts or cookies, they too make to the list foods that cause obesity majorly due to its sugar amount.
Packed fruit juice, sodas or nay other such beverage is one of the most unhealthy thing to consume as it causes weight gain.
High in calories, fat, processed food if consumed in excessive amount can lead to obesity problems.
Burgers, Pizzas are high in fat count and with processed, big amount of cheese or meat between the buns, it is one of the worst foods for obesity.
High in calories, fat an dlow in nutrients, candy bars, chocolates are extremely unhealthy for consumption.
It is not only high in sugar level but with gylcemic index, it can also spike sugar levels in humans. Therefore, it is best find alternatives for breads.
