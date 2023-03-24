24 Mar, 2023
Every year it is celebrated on March 24. It aims to spread awareness about this bacterial infection that kills nearly 1,5 million people as per WHO.
TB is highly infectious. And if we incoporrate some of these lifestyle tweaks, it could reduce the chance of getting infected.
Consuming a nutrient rich, healthy diet will help strengthen immune system that can help combat TB germs that may enter your body.
Smoking tend to weaken the lungs and TB germs first attack lungs itself.
As the TB germa are contagious, it is better to maintain proper had sanitisation. Wash your hands after touching spaces when out.
Vaccination is the most effective way to prevent TB. BCG vaccine is the common one that people take.
If you have come in contact with a TB infected patient, please get yourself checked. Otherwise too, regular health check ups should be prioritised.
