Lifestyle Changes To Prevent TB

World Tuberculosis Day

Every year it is celebrated on March 24. It aims to spread awareness about this bacterial infection that kills nearly 1,5 million people as per WHO.

Why Lifestyle Changes Are Important?

TB is highly infectious. And if we incoporrate some of these lifestyle tweaks, it could reduce the chance of getting infected.

Eat Healthy, Live Healthy

Consuming a nutrient rich, healthy diet will help strengthen immune system that can help combat TB germs that may enter your body.

Say No To Smoking

Smoking tend to weaken the lungs and TB germs first attack lungs itself.

Hand Hygiene

As the TB germa are contagious, it is better to maintain proper had sanitisation. Wash your hands after touching spaces when out.

Vaccination!

Vaccination is the most effective way to prevent TB. BCG vaccine is the common one that people take.

Get Checked

If you have come in contact with a TB infected patient, please get yourself checked. Otherwise too, regular health check ups should be prioritised.

