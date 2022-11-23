CSL Behring's Hemgenix is considered as world’s most expensive medicine which costs $3.5 million per dose.
23 Nov, 2022
Administered just once, CSL Behring's Hemgenix cuts the number of bleeding events expected over the course of a year by 54%.
23 Nov, 2022
CSL Behring's Hemgenix frees 94% of patients from time-consuming and costly infusions of Factor IX, which is currently used to control the potentially deadly condition.
23 Nov, 2022
CSL Behring's Hemgenix represents important progress in developing innovative therapies for people impacted by the disease.
23 Nov, 2022
To treat hemophilia, Hemgenix works by delivering a gene that can produce the missing clotting factors into the liver, where it starts working to make the Factor IX protein.
23 Nov, 2022
Thanks For Reading!