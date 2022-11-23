World’s Most Expensive Medicine

CSL Behring's Hemgenix is considered as world’s most expensive medicine which costs $3.5 million per dose.





Hemgenix Cuts Bleeding By 54%

Administered just once, CSL Behring's Hemgenix cuts the number of bleeding events expected over the course of a year by 54%.



Effective Medicine

CSL Behring's Hemgenix frees 94% of patients from time-consuming and costly infusions of Factor IX, which is currently used to control the potentially deadly condition.



Progressive Result

CSL Behring's Hemgenix represents important progress in developing innovative therapies for people impacted by the disease.



Hemgenix Treats Hemophilia Well

To treat hemophilia, Hemgenix works by delivering a gene that can produce the missing clotting factors into the liver, where it starts working to make the Factor IX protein.





