Yam: A Nutrient-Rich Superfood with 7 Amazing Health Benefits
31 Oct, 2023
Nishtha Srivastava
Yams aid in blood sugar control
Yams aid in the reduction of inflammation in the body
Yams contain antioxidants that have anti-cancer properties
Yams contain a lot of fiber, which aids digestion
Yams increase blood flow to the brain, which improves brain function
Yams are high in fiber, potassium, manganese, copper, and antioxidants
Yams help with menopausal symptoms like hot flashes and night sweats
