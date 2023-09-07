Yoga For Digestion: 10 Asanas to Try After Meal
07 Sep, 2023
Jigyasa Sahay
Practising yoga asanas few minutes after having a meal can help improve digestive system.
Vajrasana: This is one of the most effective asanas . It increases blood flow in pelvic area, boost digestion and controls gut problems too. It can be done on full stomach.
Supta Baddha Konasana: It enhances blood flow in pelvic region, boost digestion, and also relives stress.
Urdhva Prasarita Padasana: The stretching and contracting of abdomen region helps in food assimilation, and relieves of gas and bloating.
Sukhasana: It is an and effective pose to try after dinner for better digestion. It also composes the mind.
Supta Matsyendrasana or Spinal Twist: It improves digestion, flexibility and is good for the spine. Also helps combat fatigue
Balasana or Child Pose: It helps to strengthen abdominal area, boost digestive system and is food for spine as well.
Gomukha asana: It elongates the spine, relieves stress and helps to digest food
Setu Bandhan Asana or Bridge Pose: This pose helps to stretch the back, relieve stress and helps the gut system.
Adho Mukha Asana or Downward Facing Dog: It helps to stretch the spine and boost gut health.
Pavan Mukta Asana or Wind Relieving wi
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 7 Fruits for Beautiful Skin: A Guide to Eating Your Way to Glowing Skin