Relaxing the eyes after long days' of screen time is important for the longer run.
Excessive screen time can take a sever toll on eye sight.
Practise pranayama, yoga . The breathing exercises not help help lungs but relaxes the eyes as well.
Performing certain exercises and yoga for eyes can boost eye muscles, help with eye sight and reduce strain as well
Brahmari Pranayama: One of the most effective eye exercise -Sit cross-legged, lightly press your thumbs against ears, index finger on eye brows and close your eyes. It calms the mind and relaxes over all eye health.
Palming: Rub your palms and gently put on the eyes for few seconds. The warmth from the hand provides relaxation to the eyes.
Eye movements in all direction is important to improve eye muscle flexibility.
Look Side Ways: Move your eyeballs from one side to other. It boosts eye sight and enhances muscles.
Up and Down Movement of Eyes: This yoga technique helps to relax the eyes after longs hours of screen time. Do it nearly 7-10 times, then gently cup your palms over it.
Eye Rotation: Rotating eyes clockwise and then anti clockwise enhances eye muscle flexibility, blood circulation, improves eye sight.
Blinking: Blinking helps to keep the eyes moisturised, reduce strain and improves eyesight.