Yoga For Kids: 8 Easy Poses to Try This Summer
14 Jun, 2023
Jigyasa Sahay
Summer break is the best time to encourage children for doing yoga
15-20 mins of everyday yoga can boost overall health in children
Meditation is essential to increase calm and concentration for the kids in digital age
Paschimottasana or Forward seated bend is good stretching the back
Chakrasana is good for flexibility of overall body
Bhujangasana or cobra pose strengthens back and is good for heart health too
Vrikshasana or tree pose helps to keep spine straight and is good for posture correction
Uttarasana or Camel Pose relieves lower back pain, improves posture and helps in reducing fat in thighs
Adho Mukh asana or Downward Facing Dog elongates the spine and strengthens the upper side
Dhanurasana or bow pose helps to stretch the body and keep it healthy
