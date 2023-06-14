Yoga For Kids: 8 Easy Poses to Try This Summer

14 Jun, 2023

Jigyasa Sahay

Summer break is the best time to encourage children for doing yoga

15-20 mins of everyday yoga can boost overall health in children

Meditation is essential to increase calm and concentration for the kids in digital age

Paschimottasana or Forward seated bend is good stretching the back

Chakrasana is good for flexibility of overall body

Bhujangasana or cobra pose strengthens back and is good for heart health too

Vrikshasana or tree pose helps to keep spine straight and is good for posture correction

Uttarasana or Camel Pose relieves lower back pain, improves posture and helps in reducing fat in thighs

Adho Mukh asana or Downward Facing Dog elongates the spine and strengthens the upper side

Dhanurasana or bow pose helps to stretch the body and keep it healthy

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Kylian Mbappe: 5 Possible Clubs After Leaving PSG

 Find Out More