Yoga For Menopause: 10 Asanas to Get Relief From Symptoms
13 Sep, 2023
Jigyasa Sahay
Menopause hits different for different women. Some experience extreme symptoms, while it may be relatively less painful for others.
However, it is not easy to endure the symptoms. Few yoga asanas can help relive the symptoms.
Butterfly or Badhakonasana: It helps to lower fatigue and discomfort during menopause.
Cat-Cow Pose: It helps to massage the tissues and joints near the spine and lowers the pain felt during onset of menopause.
Sphinx Pose: It is an energising pose that may help to reduce stress from lower back.
Triangle Pose or Trikonasana: This pose can help alleviate the mental stress and makes the body flexible.
Balasna or Child Pose: This is one of the most easiest and effective poses that can reduce hot flashes by cooling the body down. It also relieves of stress and brings calm.
Tadasana involves stretching of the entire body. It helps to lower fatigue, and stress.
Kapalbhati: The breathing exercise will help to cool down the body, reduce stress and lower hot flashes as well.
Vrikshasana or Tree Pose: It helps to improve body balance, peace and improves patience. It can help tackle mood swings during menopause.
Cobra Pose or Bhujangasna:It stretches for abdomen are lowering pain, and can help with good night sleep.
Shavasana: This pose is the most relaxing pose. It cools down the body, lower stress both mental and physical.
