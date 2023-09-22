Yoga For Sinus: 7 Asanas to Get Quick Relief
22 Sep, 2023
Jigyasa Sahay
Sinusitis is a common problem that is triggered by allergies, inflames sinus cavities etc.
Stuffy nose, constant sneezing can really be annoying and discomforting.
Practising few yoga asanas for few minutes regularly can help get relief from sinus quickly.
Trying different breathing techniques can help clear air passage, improve lung capacity and help with quick relief from sinus.
Bhastrika Pranayam: This is a breathing technique that may help to get relief from congestion and is also good for cold and cough.
Cobra pose or Bhujangasana: This pose helps with oxygen flow from lungs and aids breathing. It clears the air passage for enhanced breathing.
Anulom Vilom: This pranayam technique can help improve blood flow and increase lung capacity.
Bridge Pose or Setubandhanasana: This is good for the back, flexibility, blood flow and also lowers anxiety.
Camel Pose or Ustrasana: It may help to lower the discomfort from stuffy nose.
Downward Facing Dog or Adho Mukhasana: This is the easiest pose that may help get quick relief from sinus. It is also good for digestion, back pain.
