Zika Virus: 9 Symptoms and Prevention Tips
02 Nov, 2023
Jigyasa Sahay
The signs and symptoms start to appear 2-7 days after being bitte by the mosquito.
Fever is one of the first symptoms of zika virus.
Rashes is another sign that entails fever.
Redness in eyes is a major symptoms of zika virus.
Muscle ache combined with fever and rashes may be a sign of zika virus.
Severe headache is an early warning sign.
Joint pain is a common symptom that accompanies other signs of zika infection.
It is important to take the necessary precautions to prevent zika infection.
Avoid stagnation of water in areas as it becomes the ideal breeding ground for mosquitos.
Use mosquito repellants before stepping out as a way of prevention.
Healthy diet to boost immunity and fight infection is imperative.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 7 Side Effects of Too Much of Vitamin C