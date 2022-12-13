Zika Virus — Symptoms And Causes

The most common symptoms of Zika are Fever, Rash, Headache, Joint pain, Conjunctivitis (red eyes), Muscle pain
Zika is usually mild with symptoms lasting for several days to a week
-Zika is spread by the bite of an infected Aedes species mosquito. -Zika can be passed from a pregnant woman to her fetus. -The disease also spreads through unprotected intercourse and blood transmission.
The best way to prevent Zika is to protect yourself and your family from mosquito bites
