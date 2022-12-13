Zika Virus — Symptoms And Causes

The most common symptoms of Zika are Fever, Rash, Headache, Joint pain, Conjunctivitis (red eyes), Muscle pain

Surabhi Shaurya

How long symptoms last?

Zika is usually mild with symptoms lasting for several days to a week

Zika Virus Prevention and Transmission

-Zika is spread by the bite of an infected Aedes species mosquito. -Zika can be passed from a pregnant woman to her fetus. -The disease also spreads through unprotected intercourse and blood transmission.

What can people do to prevent Zika?

The best way to prevent Zika is to protect yourself and your family from mosquito bites

