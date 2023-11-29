9 Indian Women Freedom Fighter We Salute
29 Nov, 2023
Nishtha Srivastava
Rani Chennamma, Queen of Kittur, fought against the British during the 1824 rebellion
Bhikaji Cama, a rebel and feminist, raised the first Indian flag outside of India
Begum Hazrat Mahal, the ruler of Awadh, led the 1897 rebellion
Sucheta Kriplani, a social reformer and politician, was India's first female Prime Minister
Savitribhai Phule, a social reformer and educator, built India's first girls' school
Sarojini Naidu, a poet and political activist, was known as India's Nightingale
Usha Mehta was a freedom fighter and activist who was part of the Quit Indian Movement
Rani Laxmibai, the queen of Jhansi, was a symbol of bravery and resistance to British rule
Vijaylakshmi Pandit, a diplomat and politician, was the country's first female minister