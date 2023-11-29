9 Indian Women Freedom Fighter We Salute

29 Nov, 2023

Nishtha Srivastava

Rani Chennamma, Queen of Kittur, fought against the British during the 1824 rebellion

Bhikaji Cama, a rebel and feminist, raised the first Indian flag outside of India

Begum Hazrat Mahal, the ruler of Awadh, led the 1897 rebellion

Sucheta Kriplani, a social reformer and politician, was India's first female Prime Minister

Savitribhai Phule, a social reformer and educator, built India's first girls' school

Sarojini Naidu, a poet and political activist, was known as India's Nightingale

Usha Mehta was a freedom fighter and activist who was part of the Quit Indian Movement

Rani Laxmibai, the queen of Jhansi, was a symbol of bravery and resistance to British rule

Vijaylakshmi Pandit, a diplomat and politician, was the country's first female minister