Top 7 Infrastructural Projects Launched By PM Modi For Better Connectivity

16 Sep, 2023

Abhijeet Sen

Bharatmala Pariyojana- It is a highway development project that aims to improve connectivity between economic centers and border areas

Sagarmala Pariyojana- It is a port-led development project that aims to improve coastal connectivity and infrastructure.

Ude Desh ka Aam Nagrik (UDAN)- It is a regional connectivity scheme that aims to make air travel more affordable and accessible for the common man

Dedicated Freight Corridors (DFCs)

Digital India

National Broadband Mission

Smart Cities Mission

