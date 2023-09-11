Bengaluru Bandh Today: Check What’s Open, What’s Shut in City
11 Sep, 2023
Manmath Nayak
Bengaluru Bandh is expected to disrupt transport services in the city, causing inconvenience to commuters.
Cabs and auto services will remain affected in Bengaluru.
Essential services like banks, grocery stores, and ATMs in Bengaluru are expected to remain open.
A few tech companies have also asked employees to work from home.
Banks, shops, restaurants will remain open on Monday.
Delivery services too will be functioning as usual on Monday.
Private transport services, including auto-rickshaws, taxis, and school-bus operators, will be closed.
Security has been tightened and airport has issued advisory for air passengers.
Ola, Uber and other cabs will not be providing services.
