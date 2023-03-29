Karnataka Assembly Election 2023: Check Full Schedule

29 Mar, 2023

Manmath Nayak

Polling on May 10

Voting for Karnataka Assembly Election will be held in a single phase on May 10 and the results will be announced on May 13.

29 Mar, 2023

Date For Nominations

According to the EC, the date for nominations is April 13, 2023.

29 Mar, 2023

Filing Nominations

The EC said the last date for filing nominations is April 20, 2023.

29 Mar, 2023

Scrutiny Of Nominations

The EC added that the last date for scrutiny of nominations is April 21, 2023.

29 Mar, 2023

Withdrawal Of Candidature

The last date for withdrawal of candidatures is April 24

29 Mar, 2023

Home Service

The EC said home service will be available for the first time in the Karnataka assembly elections for senior citizens and people with disabilities.

29 Mar, 2023

Women Empowerment

Focus will be on women empowerment as several booths stations will be managed by women.

29 Mar, 2023

