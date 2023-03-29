29 Mar, 2023
Voting for Karnataka Assembly Election will be held in a single phase on May 10 and the results will be announced on May 13.
According to the EC, the date for nominations is April 13, 2023.
The EC said the last date for filing nominations is April 20, 2023.
The EC added that the last date for scrutiny of nominations is April 21, 2023.
The last date for withdrawal of candidatures is April 24
The EC said home service will be available for the first time in the Karnataka assembly elections for senior citizens and people with disabilities.
Focus will be on women empowerment as several booths stations will be managed by women.
