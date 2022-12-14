Heavy Rains in Bengaluru Today

The Karnataka State Natural Disaster Management Centre said heavy rains will continue in Bengaluru till Wednesday this week.

13 Dec, 2022

Manmath Nayak

Cold Wave To Continue

Impacted by Cyclone Mandous, the cold wave condition will continue in Bengaluru till next week.

13 Dec, 2022

These Areas To Be Affected

Heavy rains will also continue over South-Interior Karnataka, Malnad and coastal districts and scattered to widespread very light to moderate rain over North-Interior Karnataka (NIK) districts.

13 Dec, 2022

Worst Affected Areas

The IMD said heavy rains can be expected in Chikkamagaluru, Chitradurga, Shivamogga and some parts of Tumakuru, Hassan and Davanagere.

13 Dec, 2022

Yellow Alert Issued

On Monday, the IMD had issued Yellow Alert for Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Uttara Kannada, Chamarajanagara, Chikkamagaluru, Kodagu, Mysuru and Shivamogga districts.

13 Dec, 2022

