18 Mar, 2024
Manmath Nayak
The IMD has predicted light rain at isolated places in Karnataka on Monday.
The weather office said dry weather will prevail over Coastal Karnataka and South Interior Karnataka.
Maximum temperature is likely to be above normal by 2-3 degrees Celsius in Bagalkote, Koppal, Bengaluru Rural, Kolar and Mysuru districts.
As per the weather office, parts of East and Central India are expected to experience heavy rainfall from March 17-20.
A fresh Western Disturbance is likely to impact Western Himalayan Region from March 18.
Light rainfall is expected in Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand in the coming week.
Jharkhand, Odisha, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal and Madhya Pradesh are expected to receive rainfall for next three days.
Light rain with isolated hailstorms is also expected in Vidarbha from March 17-20.
Light rain is expected in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh from March 17-19.
Light to moderate rainfall is expected in Telangana till 21st March 2024.
Isolated rainfall with thunderstorm is expected in Marathwada on 19th March 2-24.
