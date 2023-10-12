Check Karnataka Weather Update Today
12 Oct, 2023
Manmath Nayak
IMD has predicted heavy rainfall for Karnataka for the next two days.
Heavy rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning predicted for Kerala till October 13.
Tamil Nadu will witness heavy rainfall, thunderstorms and lightning on October 12.
Weather office has also predicted that western disturbance will affect Himalayan region from October 14.
Moderate rainfall is expected in Himachal Pradesh and Punjab from October 14 to 17.
Light rainfall is expected in Uttarakhand, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan from October 15 to 17.
Heavy rains also predicted for Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura for Oct 12.
IMD said conditions are favourable for withdrawal of monsoon from Bihar, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh.
Light to moderate rainfall is expected over Andaman and Nicobar Islands during the next five days.
