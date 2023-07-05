Top 10 Beautiful Railway Stations in Bengaluru
05 Jul, 2023
Manmath Nayak
Krantivira Sangolli Rayanna in Bengaluru is the busiest train station in the South Western Railway zone.
Banaswadi Railway Station serves the Banaswadi and Baiyyappanahalli areas.
Bangalore Cantonment Railway Station is one of the three essential railway stations serving Bangalore.
Hoodi Halt Railway Station is on the Bangalore–Chennai mainline.
Kengeri Railway Station is a central station on the Mysore–Bangalore railway line within the city limits of Bangalore.
Krishnarajapura Railway Station is an essential station for commuters in Bengaluru.
Nayandahalli Railway Station serves the Rajarajeshwari Nagar, Baapuji Nagara, Deepanjalinagara, and Vijayanagara areas.
Yelahanka Junction located on the outskirts of Bangalore city, about 25 km from Bangalore City.
Yesvantpura Junction is one of the 3 essential stations serving Bangalore.
