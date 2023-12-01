Top 10 Business Schools in Bengaluru
01 Dec, 2023
Manmath Nayak
IIM Bangalore: Established in 1973, IIM Bangalore has achieved 50 years of excellence in quality management education.
Christ University: Established in 1969, Christ University is ranked among top 100 universities in India.
CMR University offers a wide spectrum of courses in disciplines such as architecture, design, engineering, law, management.
GITAM University is widely known for its futuristic programmes and multicultural environment.
IBS Bangalore has excellent academic facilities, professional grooming and personality development.
Jain University has an illustrious history of delivering world-class education in Bangalore.
MS Ramaiah University of Applied Science offers MBA programme across various specialisations.
NMIMS, Bangalore, offers a wide array of undergraduate programmes, MBA programmes.
Symbiosis Institute of Business Management offers world-class academic structure for a wide range of management programmes.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Karnataka Weather Update: IMD Predicts Heavy Rains, Lightning For Next 2 Days