Top 10 Tourist Attractions In Karnataka
01 Sep, 2023
Manmath Nayak
Known as the Scotland of India, Coorg is one of the top hill stations in Karnataka.
Often called the City of Palaces, Mysore still retains its old-world charm with its palaces.
Hampi is a renowned UNESCO World Heritage Site located on the banks of Tungabhadra River in Karnataka.
Known as the Garden City of India, Bangalore is often referred as Silicon Valley of India.
Udupi is one of the most famous pilgrimage sites in Karnataka.
Murudeshwar is one of the most famous places to visit in Karnataka.
Bandipur National Park is home to around 70 tigers and over 3000 Asian elephants.
Gokarna is one of the famous places of pilgrimage in Karnataka.
Nagarhole National Park is one of the top attractions in Karnataka.
