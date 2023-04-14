Bangalore - the state capital and a bustling metropolis known for its vibrant nightlife, shopping, and food scene.
14 Apr, 2023
Lalit Tiwari
Chikmagalur - a serene hill station known for its coffee plantations, waterfalls, and trekking trails.
Badami - known for its ancient rock-cut temples and historical monuments.
Bandipur National Park - a wildlife reserve known for its diverse flora and fauna, including tigers, elephants, and deer.
Coorg - a picturesque hill station known for its coffee plantations, waterfalls, and scenic beauty.
Gokarna - a small coastal town known for its beautiful beaches, temples, and scenic trekking routes.
Hampi - a UNESCO World Heritage Site known for its ancient temples and ruins.
Hassan - known for its beautiful Hoysala temples and ancient historical sites.
Jog Falls - one of the highest waterfalls in India, located in the Shimoga district.
Murudeshwar - a coastal town known for its towering Shiva statue and beautiful beach.
Mysore - known for its rich cultural heritage, grand palaces, and museums.
Pattadakal - a UNESCO World Heritage Site known for its beautiful temple architecture and historical significance.
Shivanasamudra Falls - a beautiful waterfall located on the Kaveri River.
Srirangapatna - a historical town known for its ancient temples, monuments, and museums.
