Bangalore - the state capital and a bustling metropolis known for its vibrant nightlife, shopping, and food scene.

14 Apr, 2023

Lalit Tiwari

Chikmagalur - a serene hill station known for its coffee plantations, waterfalls, and trekking trails.

Badami - known for its ancient rock-cut temples and historical monuments.

Bandipur National Park - a wildlife reserve known for its diverse flora and fauna, including tigers, elephants, and deer.

Coorg - a picturesque hill station known for its coffee plantations, waterfalls, and scenic beauty.

Gokarna - a small coastal town known for its beautiful beaches, temples, and scenic trekking routes.

Hampi - a UNESCO World Heritage Site known for its ancient temples and ruins.

Hassan - known for its beautiful Hoysala temples and ancient historical sites.

Jog Falls - one of the highest waterfalls in India, located in the Shimoga district.

Murudeshwar - a coastal town known for its towering Shiva statue and beautiful beach.

Mysore - known for its rich cultural heritage, grand palaces, and museums.

Pattadakal - a UNESCO World Heritage Site known for its beautiful temple architecture and historical significance.

Shivanasamudra Falls - a beautiful waterfall located on the Kaveri River.

Srirangapatna - a historical town known for its ancient temples, monuments, and museums.

Udupi

Thanks For Reading!

Next: 10 Important Diet Tips For Prediabetes

 Find Out More