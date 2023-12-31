Top New Year 2024 Parties In Bengaluru, Entry Fees
As always, Bengaluru promises a diverse range of New Year celebrations that suit everyone’s tastes.
Here’s a list of major parties that you can attend with your loved ones to celebrate New Year 2024.
Rio Carnival Season 10: The Rio Carnival is set to take place at Aloft Hotel Whitefield. The entry fee starts at Rs 499 (Image: Rio Carnival Season 10/YouTube).
New Year's Eve Party at Sherlock's Pub: The SkyDeck by Sherlock's Pub is hosting a 'New Year's Eve Party'. Couple's entry will be Rs 5,999 (Image: Drydeck/paytm).
Biggest New Year's Eve Party - 2024: Party venue is Comfort INN Insys. The entry fee is Rs 399 onwards (Image: bhangra./Bookmyshow).
Raahi - NYE Bash 2023: Raahi Neo Kitchen & Bar in Bengaluru is organising 'Raahi - NYE Bash 2023' on Sunday. The entry fee is Rs 499 onwards (Image: Raahi./Paytm).
Panache - New Year’s Eve 2023: venue of the party is JW Marriott Hotel. The entry fee is Rs 7,999 onwards (Image: Instagram).
