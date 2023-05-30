Weather Update Today
30 May, 2023
Manmath Nayak
The IMD predicted heavy rainfall in Bengaluru for the next five days.
IMD has predicted that many parts of Bengaluru would receive light to moderate rain in next few days.
IMD has alerted people about weather disruptions and power outages due to heavy rain.
IMD has issued yellow alert for Karnataka and said downpour is expected till Wednesday in Bengaluru.
Earlier normal life out of gear due to pre-monsoon rains in Bengaluru.
Thunderstorms along with strong winds with speeds of 30-40km/hour are expected in Bengaluru.
