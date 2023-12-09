10 Alluring Saree Designs from Dia Mirza's Collection
Dia Mirza looks sizzling while draping Manish Malhotra's black saree collection paired with a strappy blouse.
Dia looks stunning in this dark beige, handwoven silk saree.
Dia wears a pretty mixed coloured Dhakai saree paired with a strappy blouse and jhumkas.
This embroidered saree by Anamika Khanna looks elegant on the Bollywood diva, Dia Mirza.
Dia Mirza hops on trend with a polka-dotted saree paired with a blue sleeveless blouse.
Actress Dia Mirza exudes her beauty in this yellow linen saree with a charming smile.
Dia looked lovely draping this gorgeous silver saree by Anavila. She complemented her looks with silver jewellery.
Dia Mirza nailed her looks in this beautiful pink Banarasi saree from Anita Dongre.
The magic of red on Dia Mirza is simply alluring. She wore a Banghani saree paired with a boat neck full sleeves blouse.
Dia in a striped white and black saree paired with a black blouse looks elegant.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 10 Poems To Read For Hope And Strength