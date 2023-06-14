Good Source of Minerals: Chromium, zinc, copper, iron, and others abound in amla.

14 Jun, 2023

Tahir Qureshi

Arthritis Pain: Beneficial in the treatment of joint inflammation.

Helps in Pregnancy: It benefits both mother and child.

Prevents Ulcer: Amla murabba has high fiber and anti-ulcer effects.

Constipation: Amla Murabba can help relieve constipation.

Good for Anemic Individuals: It is high in iron, can raise hemoglobin levels.

Removes Scars and Acne: Minimizes acne blemishes, imperfections, and scars.

High Cholesterol Level: Checks blood cholesterol levels, reduces heart disease risk.

Anti-Ageing Properties: Amla is high in vitamins A, C, and E which aids in anti-aging.

Digestive Benefits: Amla murabba is beneficial for digestive and stomach issues.

