Lord Kaal Bhairav is considered as the most fierce incarnation of Lord Shiva. A glimpse at the ancient Lord Bhairav temples in India.

26 Jun, 2023

Anurag Singh Bohra

Pracheen Bada Lal Bhairav, Vindhyachal, Mirzapur: The ancient Lord Bhairav idol is at the Vindhyachal Shakti Peeth in Mirzapur, Uttar Pradesh.

Baba Batuk Bhairav Nath, Chanakyapuri: The idol of Lord Kaal Bhairav in this Delhi temple was placed by Pandavas during Dwapar Yug.

Kaal Bhairav, Godowlia, Varanasi: This ancient temple has a strong significance with regard to the beliefs of Lord Kaal Bhairav's devotees.

Kaal Bhairav, Ujjain: This ancient temple isaround six thousand years old and Lord Bhaiarav's idol can be seen consuming alcohol offered by devotees.

Asitang Bhairav, Varanasi: The ancient temple is among the eight forms of Lord Bhairav, created to protect the devotees from all sorts of evils.

Bheeshan Bhairav, Varanasi: This ancient temple is also known as Bhoot Bhairav and has a strong religious significance.

Kapal Bhairav Varanasi: This ancient Lord Bhairav temple is revered by devotees who seek protection, prosperity, happiness and health.

Samhar Bhairav, Varanasi: This is considered one of the most powerful forms of Lord Bhairav and puts an end to obstacles, fears, challenges and miseries.

Unmat Bhairav, Deora Village: This ancient Lord Bhairav temple is ten kilometers away from Varanasi and is considered sacred by Hindus.

Kilkari Bhairav Nath, Delhi: The Pandavas established this ancient temple to protect their fort from demons and monsters.

