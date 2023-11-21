10 Anti-Ageing Herbs for Youthful Skin
Basil is a natural herb that contains antioxidants which may help prevent ageing signs.
Cinnamon contains anti-inflammatory properties that prevents collagen breakdown and skin elasticity.
Ginger contains antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties that slow down the process of ageing.
Ashwagandha contains antibacterial and anti-fungal properties that protect skin cells from damage.
Rosemary herb protects the skin from UV rays that cause fine lines and wrinkles.
Ginseng helps enhance oxygenation that boosts blood circulation in the skin, eventually leading to anti-ageing.
Gingko is a natural herb that prevents wrinkles and enhances your skin texture.
Horsetail is a natural silicon that provides youthful and glowing skin.
Oregano powder contains antioxidants and flavonoids to prevent free radical damage and delay the signs of ageing.
Sage is rich in antioxidants that reduce age spots, wrinkles and fine lines. It can be added to your skincare routine to get glowing skin.
