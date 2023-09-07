10 Baby Boy Names Inspired By PM Modi

07 Sep, 2023

Abhijeet Sen

Adarsh - This name means ideal or perfect

Shiva - This name is the name of the destroyer god in Hinduism

Narendra - This name means great leader

Ram - This name is another popular name in India.

Yash - This name means fame or glory

Gopal - This name means cowherd or protector of cows

Vijay - This name also means victory or conqueror

Krishna - This name is one of the most popular names in India.

Vikram - This name means hero or conqueror

Amit - This name means limitless or boundless

