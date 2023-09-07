10 Baby Boy Names Inspired By PM Modi
07 Sep, 2023
Abhijeet Sen
Adarsh - This name means ideal or perfect
Shiva - This name is the name of the destroyer god in Hinduism
Narendra - This name means great leader
Ram - This name is another popular name in India.
Yash - This name means fame or glory
Gopal - This name means cowherd or protector of cows
Vijay - This name also means victory or conqueror
Krishna - This name is one of the most popular names in India.
Vikram - This name means hero or conqueror
Amit - This name means limitless or boundless
