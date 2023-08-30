Madhuri | Meaning: Sweet girl, She who is full of sweetness

Radhika | Meaning: Goddess Radha; Successful; The Beloved Of Lord Krishna; Wealthy.

Krishnaa | Meaning: Primarily an adjective meaning "black", "dark", or "dark blue"

Radhe | Meaning: Ra means Ras, which means love or juice of life. Dhe means “the giver”

Vrindavana | Meaning: Comes from words 'vrinda', which means basil, and 'van' meaning forest

Gopika | Meaning: A Cowherd; Cowherd Woman; Defender; One Who Protect Cows

Anuradha | Meaning: Goddess of good luck; Good fortune; A bright star

Gokulika | Meaning: "Cinder", and refers to the doctrine that all conditioned phenomena necessarily involve suffering, and that they are like an "inferno of ashes"

Meera | Meaning: Light or saintly woman; prosperous

