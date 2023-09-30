10 Baby Girl Names Inspired By Indian Mythology
30 Sep, 2023
Ananya Srivastava
Here are 10 Baby Girl Names that are inspired by Indian mythology..
Aasrita- Goddess Lakshmi; someone who gives shelter
Anusuya- Friend of Shakuntala; wife of Sage Atri
Chitrangada- Name of Arjuna's wife
Daevaki- Mother of Lord Krishna
Ekaparnika- Goddess Durga
Hamsini- Goddess Saraswati
Mira- Devotee of Lord Krishna
Shaila- Another name for Goddess Parvati
Varunika- Goddess of Rain
