10 Baby Girl Names Inspired By Indian Mythology

30 Sep, 2023

Ananya Srivastava

Here are 10 Baby Girl Names that are inspired by Indian mythology..

Aasrita- Goddess Lakshmi; someone who gives shelter

Anusuya- Friend of Shakuntala; wife of Sage Atri

Aishani- Goddess Durga

Chitrangada- Name of Arjuna's wife

Daevaki- Mother of Lord Krishna

Ekaparnika- Goddess Durga

Hamsini- Goddess Saraswati

Mira- Devotee of Lord Krishna

Shaila- Another name for Goddess Parvati

Varunika- Goddess of Rain

