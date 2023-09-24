10 Baby Girl Names Inspired By Rivers of India
24 Sep, 2023
Ananya Srivastava
Beautiful and modern yet cultural Baby names for girls, inspired by the sacred rivers of India
Janwika- Another name for River Ganga
Gautami- Largest part of River Godavari
Reva- A name given to River Narmada
Aasita- Another name for River Yamuna
Tista- Tributary of River Ganga
Shubhra- Signifies the purity of River Ganga
Koyana- Tributary of River Krishna
Taranija- A name of River Yamuna
Bipasha- The name means River Beas
Alaknanda- Vishnu Ganga, a river that originates from the Himalayas
