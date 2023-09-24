10 Baby Girl Names Inspired By Rivers of India

24 Sep, 2023

Ananya Srivastava

Beautiful and modern yet cultural Baby names for girls, inspired by the sacred rivers of India

Janwika- Another name for River Ganga

Gautami- Largest part of River Godavari

Reva- A name given to River Narmada

Aasita- Another name for River Yamuna

Tista- Tributary of River Ganga

Shubhra- Signifies the purity of River Ganga

Koyana- Tributary of River Krishna

Taranija- A name of River Yamuna

Bipasha- The name means River Beas

Alaknanda- Vishnu Ganga, a river that originates from the Himalayas

