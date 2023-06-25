Aadhira: In Hindi, it means moon.

Ehan: In Arabic, it means full bright moon.

Sharad: Children born during Sharad Poornima, the full moon during fall.

Aiden: In Irish, it means light from the moon.

Hala: In Arabic, it means moon’s halo.

Diana: Derived from Roman moon goddess.

Mahnoor: In Arabic, it means the glow of the moon.

Nilabh: In Hindi, it means Lord Chandra or Moon God.

Mahsa: In Persian, it means like the moon.

Dia: Name of one of Jupiter’s moons.

