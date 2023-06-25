Aadhira: In Hindi, it means moon.
25 Jun, 2023
Tahir Qureshi
Ehan: In Arabic, it means full bright moon.
Sharad: Children born during Sharad Poornima, the full moon during fall.
Aiden: In Irish, it means light from the moon.
Hala: In Arabic, it means moon’s halo.
Diana: Derived from Roman moon goddess.
Mahnoor: In Arabic, it means the glow of the moon.
Nilabh: In Hindi, it means Lord Chandra or Moon God.
Mahsa: In Persian, it means like the moon.
Dia: Name of one of Jupiter’s moons.
